The Darkside...
GROW OR DIE!
DIVERSIFY OR BE DOOMED!
Things taught in business and marketing class that will help you reach and maintain your hold on the lofty heights of business success.
I'm rather content where I'm at. Not as high as the 1% and not nearly as bad off as the occupiers want us to think the "other 99" are.
Paintball suppliers - stop sending me airsoft ads and offers. I will not be lured to the other side. Nor will I be lured to another side - one more sport being whittled away by tree huggers and "concerned citizens".
I'm happy, most days, right here.
Thank you.
