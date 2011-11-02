FOLLOW ME - You know you want to. If Baca can get 100 I know I can get 200!

Nov 2, 2011

This was just enough to bring me out of retirement, temporarily.

ANGEL PAINTBALL CLOSES

(from Jay at Angel.) “I have learned that Angel Sports is ceasing operations. I don’t know all the details, not sure it really matters. They will make announcements concerning this shortly."  More here.

To many memories. To many opinions. Angel and Smart Parts with their Shocker opened the Pandora's Box that led to obscene rate of fire and over priced markers, two of my pet peeves that I know were the reasons for paintballs crash in 2004. How coincidental that both are out of business now.

There are no RIP condolences here.

