FOLLOW ME - You know you want to. If Baca can get 100 I know I can get 200!

Jul 20, 2010

Stay tuned...

There is a possibility that my field will soon be annexed by a town that does not allow the discharge of firearms, to include paintball guns. A battle is brewing.

at 4:17 PM
Labels:

15 comments:

Patrick,  Jul 20, 2010, 5:54:00 PM  

Nooo........
I planned on going over there (from Indiana) and play. phoey

Reiner Schafer Jul 20, 2010, 7:43:00 PM  

Oh crap!

Danny Jul 21, 2010, 6:52:00 AM  

Which Town is trying to do this, Cabot or J-Ville?

mick Jul 21, 2010, 6:56:00 AM  

Jacksonville...I might have to get a protest march going during the Aug 5 town meeting.

Danny Jul 21, 2010, 7:40:00 AM  

Hmmm, is the fact that you have been there for since 15+ years as a viable Business not enough to Grandfather you in? That is just crazy that they could do that without any regard for your time there.

mick Jul 21, 2010, 7:43:00 AM  

Anything is possible. The key word there being anything.

Illuminati,  Jul 21, 2010, 10:43:00 AM  

that sucks......you have our best wishes...

I have no idea how this law of theirs isnt violating the 2nd amendment....

Anonymous,  Jul 22, 2010, 1:31:00 PM  

get em mick

Danny Jul 23, 2010, 6:35:00 AM  

If annexed he becomes part of city limits. Which sucks, because Mick is all the way out in the woods. It's all about money, that is all it comes down to. that and J-Ville doesn't want to loose turf.

Tinker Jul 26, 2010, 8:29:00 AM  

AUgust 5 Town Meeting - added to calendar at work to remind me that I will be there that evening. Email me at tad@maumelle.org to coordinate.

There is no reason for them to all of a sudden tell you that you can't do business just because you became part of the town. You are in a single location as a business. You aren't driving up and down the street shooting old ladies on bicycles or peppering cars at an overpass. I bet we can convince them to leave you alone.

mick Jul 26, 2010, 11:24:00 AM  

Thanks, Tinker. I'm 99% sure they will want to grandfather to marker shooting. What I'm most concerned about is how long it will take and how much it will cost to bring T2 up to the other 1400 city ordinances. Everything from signage to plumbing, to building codes, etc. I built everything out here with blood, sweat and tears - everything over spec - but nothing the way they would want there "licensed contractors" and building inspectors to pass.

Reiner Schafer Jul 27, 2010, 11:17:00 AM  

Around here we have many buildings that are non-conforming, meaning they don't meet current by-laws and codes, but because they were constructed before the laws were in place, they are allowed to exist. However, if those businesses want to to any major changes to buildings and such, then they usually need to meet current standards.

mick Jul 27, 2010, 12:19:00 PM  

I'm hoping for the same outcome, Reiner. Being the cynical libertarian type that I am I find it hard to keep a positive outlook. There is a town meeting next week where I suspect they will hear what we have to say and then tell us how it's going to be.

Baca Loco Jul 27, 2010, 1:55:00 PM  

Hey Mick
Best of luck. Seems to be quite a lot of this going on lately as lotsa municipalities use expanded borders to expand tax rolls.

Danny Aug 5, 2010, 8:33:00 AM  

Did the town meeting happen yet? If so how did it go?

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

From around the net...

OH NO, you didn't just say THAT!


"A billion-dollar company tried to steal my identity, and I was able to fight and regain my identity. That's why I'm on cloud nine; I fought the giant and I'm a success story against Activision." (Greg Hastings)
---------

Yakity yak.... 3 shot rulz... take 3 shots at my field and take a break. what's the hurry? who ya tryin to impress? this aint no freak show! why waste paint? can't hit em with three? throw three more. can't hit em with them? go fishin~ (me, on Facebook)
---------

Yes, I know Steve Davidson found the property that was the site of the first ever paintball game. No, I don't care. (Dale from the Ford Report)
---------

"How is paintball like golf? Golf is played outdoors on nice, well kept grass or, if something goes horribly wrong, off in the woods. Same with paintball." (Baca Loco)


Find more notable quotes at "Oh NO, you didn't just say that!"
copyright t-square paintball. Thank You visitors:

  © Blogger templates The Professional Template by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  