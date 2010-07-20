Stay tuned...
There is a possibility that my field will soon be annexed by a town that does not allow the discharge of firearms, to include paintball guns. A battle is brewing.
There is a possibility that my field will soon be annexed by a town that does not allow the discharge of firearms, to include paintball guns. A battle is brewing.
© Blogger templates The Professional Template by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008
Back to TOP
15 comments:
Nooo........
I planned on going over there (from Indiana) and play. phoey
Oh crap!
Which Town is trying to do this, Cabot or J-Ville?
Jacksonville...I might have to get a protest march going during the Aug 5 town meeting.
Hmmm, is the fact that you have been there for since 15+ years as a viable Business not enough to Grandfather you in? That is just crazy that they could do that without any regard for your time there.
Anything is possible. The key word there being anything.
that sucks......you have our best wishes...
I have no idea how this law of theirs isnt violating the 2nd amendment....
get em mick
If annexed he becomes part of city limits. Which sucks, because Mick is all the way out in the woods. It's all about money, that is all it comes down to. that and J-Ville doesn't want to loose turf.
AUgust 5 Town Meeting - added to calendar at work to remind me that I will be there that evening. Email me at tad@maumelle.org to coordinate.
There is no reason for them to all of a sudden tell you that you can't do business just because you became part of the town. You are in a single location as a business. You aren't driving up and down the street shooting old ladies on bicycles or peppering cars at an overpass. I bet we can convince them to leave you alone.
Thanks, Tinker. I'm 99% sure they will want to grandfather to marker shooting. What I'm most concerned about is how long it will take and how much it will cost to bring T2 up to the other 1400 city ordinances. Everything from signage to plumbing, to building codes, etc. I built everything out here with blood, sweat and tears - everything over spec - but nothing the way they would want there "licensed contractors" and building inspectors to pass.
Around here we have many buildings that are non-conforming, meaning they don't meet current by-laws and codes, but because they were constructed before the laws were in place, they are allowed to exist. However, if those businesses want to to any major changes to buildings and such, then they usually need to meet current standards.
I'm hoping for the same outcome, Reiner. Being the cynical libertarian type that I am I find it hard to keep a positive outlook. There is a town meeting next week where I suspect they will hear what we have to say and then tell us how it's going to be.
Hey Mick
Best of luck. Seems to be quite a lot of this going on lately as lotsa municipalities use expanded borders to expand tax rolls.
Did the town meeting happen yet? If so how did it go?
Post a Comment