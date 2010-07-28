Yesterday...

Here's something I notice more and more lately when salesmen pitch me their new paintball products: "our new two piece design comes in one length to save on your inventory." There was a time, before the industry collapsed around its glutinous self, that suppliers couldn't come up with enough versions of a doodad to toss at us.



Customers expected you to stock every color, every length, every size, every bore, every pack, half finger AND full finger, every up, every gadget, every brand and every product regardless of whether they planned to purchase any of it.



Many pro-shop owners tried. Many died. Fads come and go. Today's color is tomorrows gag reflex. I still have a number of items sitting in the back that may never sell. I could always hold out and wait for the day when retro comes in vogue - bring out the purple drop forwards and spyder venturi bolts. I think I might even have a "black box" or two hidden away somewhere.









Be sure to share this Paintblog with a friend.



Kingman Spyder Stuff