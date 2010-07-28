FOLLOW ME - You know you want to. If Baca can get 100 I know I can get 200!

Jul 28, 2010

Yesterday...

Here's something I notice more and more lately when salesmen pitch me their new paintball products: "our new two piece design comes in one length to save on your inventory." There was a time, before the industry collapsed around its glutinous self, that suppliers couldn't come up with enough versions of a doodad to toss at us.

Customers expected you to stock every color, every length, every size, every bore, every pack, half finger AND full finger, every up, every gadget, every brand and every product regardless of whether they planned to purchase any of it.

Many pro-shop owners tried. Many died. Fads come and go. Today's color is tomorrows gag reflex. I still have a number of items sitting in the back that may never sell. I could always hold out and wait for the day when retro comes in vogue - bring out the purple drop forwards and spyder venturi bolts. I think I might even have a "black box" or two hidden away somewhere.



Be sure to share this Paintblog with a friend.
Bookmark and Share
Kingman Spyder Stuff

at 5:28 AM
Labels:

2 comments:

Illuminati,  Jul 28, 2010, 9:11:00 AM  

oooohhhh, I love drop forwards....and I have a purple gun, do you ship out of state?

mick Jul 28, 2010, 9:59:00 AM  

LMAO........

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

From around the net...

OH NO, you didn't just say THAT!


"A billion-dollar company tried to steal my identity, and I was able to fight and regain my identity. That's why I'm on cloud nine; I fought the giant and I'm a success story against Activision." (Greg Hastings)
---------

Yakity yak.... 3 shot rulz... take 3 shots at my field and take a break. what's the hurry? who ya tryin to impress? this aint no freak show! why waste paint? can't hit em with three? throw three more. can't hit em with them? go fishin~ (me, on Facebook)
---------

Yes, I know Steve Davidson found the property that was the site of the first ever paintball game. No, I don't care. (Dale from the Ford Report)
---------

"How is paintball like golf? Golf is played outdoors on nice, well kept grass or, if something goes horribly wrong, off in the woods. Same with paintball." (Baca Loco)


Find more notable quotes at "Oh NO, you didn't just say that!"
copyright t-square paintball. Thank You visitors:

  © Blogger templates The Professional Template by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  