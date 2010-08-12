Mysterious paintball EMail...

"A billion-dollar company tried to steal my identity, and I was able to fight and regain my identity. That's why I'm on cloud nine; I fought the giant and I'm a success story against Activision." (Greg Hastings)
---------
Yakity yak.... 3 shot rulz... take 3 shots at my field and take a break. what's the hurry? who ya tryin to impress? this aint no freak show! why waste paint? can't hit em with three? throw three more. can't hit em with them? go fishin~ (me, on Facebook)
---------
Yes, I know Steve Davidson found the property that was the site of the first ever paintball game. No, I don't care. (Dale from the Ford Report)
---------
"How is paintball like golf? Golf is played outdoors on nice, well kept grass or, if something goes horribly wrong, off in the woods. Same with paintball." (Baca Loco)
3 comments:
I know it would probably be the "bringing the F1 car to a dirt track" theory. But would this marker be usable at your field with a trigger guard like that?
That was the first uh oh that came to mind. By the broadest of definitions I guess it has a trigger guard. Kinda like the VM's had. At least they didn't pull a Kingman boner and not have one at all.
I guess I would have to let it on.
Also, keep in mind, I love to see F1's at my field. Some of the technology and machine work is phenomenal. It just has to be run with a restricter plate.
That was the first uh oh that came to mind. F1's at my field. Some of the technology and machine work is phenomenal.
Post a Comment