Wiki-wacko.....

"A billion-dollar company tried to steal my identity, and I was able to fight and regain my identity. That's why I'm on cloud nine; I fought the giant and I'm a success story against Activision." (Greg Hastings)
---------
Yakity yak.... 3 shot rulz... take 3 shots at my field and take a break. what's the hurry? who ya tryin to impress? this aint no freak show! why waste paint? can't hit em with three? throw three more. can't hit em with them? go fishin~ (me, on Facebook)
---------
Yes, I know Steve Davidson found the property that was the site of the first ever paintball game. No, I don't care. (Dale from the Ford Report)
---------
"How is paintball like golf? Golf is played outdoors on nice, well kept grass or, if something goes horribly wrong, off in the woods. Same with paintball." (Baca Loco)
3 comments:
And just hours later the swedish general attorney withdrew the whole accusation...
What do you say to that?
Seriously?
As "angered" as our liberal, left leaning socialist regime wants us to think it is at Assange they don't want to quiet him. The administration pressured Sweden to back off so Assange could continue undermining the US Military (Bush/Republicans).
I don't know about you but I'm doubling up the layers on my tin foil hat.
Mary said...
This guy is one nut ball. What do these left wingger's what? Will they be happy when Iran blows up the USA. DO they wan to love in the stone age? What is up with them. SOme years back they would be shot for treason and I do not mean by a paintball gun either.
Post a Comment