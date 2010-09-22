FOLLOW ME - You know you want to. If Baca can get 100 I know I can get 200!

Sep 22, 2010

Reports of my paintball demise...

have been greatly exaggerated. My existence over the past 18 years has been paintball. Life has finally caught up with me. A beautiful woman, a house to build and other projects have pushed paintball to the side. The field and store is still alive, thanks to the incredible care of my field manager/daughter.

Paintball will always be in my blood and writing for me is an addiction. The two will continue to collide, just not nearly as much as in the past. Thank you to the many who dropped a note wondering where I've been. Your care and kindness is what makes the paintball community a great place to be a part of.

at 8:18 AM
Labels:

9 comments:

Reiner Schafer Sep 22, 2010, 9:34:00 AM  

Glad to see you're alive and kicking. I'm currently building a house myself, so I know how busy you are.

Caleb Sep 22, 2010, 10:26:00 AM  

Good for you Mick. We will all be here when you have time. It's good to take a break from paintball sometimes. Heck, even I don't always sleep with my marker under the pillow.

Congratulations on the beautiful woman and house ;-)

Maybe your daughter wants to post to the blog once in a while??

Tinker Sep 22, 2010, 12:50:00 PM  

A woman!! You are so screwed! j/k LOL

Sincerely though, congratulations of finding a companion. That is awesome. Of course you can't sleep behind the counter at the shop unless you get into trouble. hehe

You do realize that there are enough of us that know something about construction to have one heck of a house raising over a weekend if you just got the materials and gave the word.

Let us know.

Illuminati,  Sep 22, 2010, 12:51:00 PM  

glad to have you back....

Twisted Games Of Texas Paintball Sep 22, 2010, 10:29:00 PM  

Glad that all is well. I was starting to worry about you - and miss the grumpy posts!

~Kim

Danny Sep 23, 2010, 7:56:00 AM  

Your too mean and grumpy to fade away into nothingness. Besides, you are looking as good as you did 18 years ago. I don't know how you do it, but keep it up. The Wife and I are happy to hear that life has been doing well for you. I still remember the days of a 55 gallon drum over a fire with boiling water in it, and clean markers going back into the back of that S-10 of yours. We love you Mick, always will.

13 Feet Tall Sep 29, 2010, 4:12:00 AM  

Thanks for all the funny and thoughtful blogs you've given me to read. Also, thanks to Tinker for originally introducing me to this blog through the Lapco forums.

You rock Mick, may whatever endeavors you take on from here out work out great for you.

Tinker Oct 22, 2010, 1:25:00 PM  

Give us an update. How is the house coming. What's up!!!

Fred Nov 9, 2010, 8:05:00 PM  

I know the feeling. Three kids, a wife, at times just disappear from my friends.

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

From around the net...

OH NO, you didn't just say THAT!


"A billion-dollar company tried to steal my identity, and I was able to fight and regain my identity. That's why I'm on cloud nine; I fought the giant and I'm a success story against Activision." (Greg Hastings)
---------

Yakity yak.... 3 shot rulz... take 3 shots at my field and take a break. what's the hurry? who ya tryin to impress? this aint no freak show! why waste paint? can't hit em with three? throw three more. can't hit em with them? go fishin~ (me, on Facebook)
---------

Yes, I know Steve Davidson found the property that was the site of the first ever paintball game. No, I don't care. (Dale from the Ford Report)
---------

"How is paintball like golf? Golf is played outdoors on nice, well kept grass or, if something goes horribly wrong, off in the woods. Same with paintball." (Baca Loco)


Find more notable quotes at "Oh NO, you didn't just say that!"
copyright t-square paintball. Thank You visitors:

  © Blogger templates The Professional Template by Ourblogtemplates.com 2008

Back to TOP  