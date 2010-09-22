Reports of my paintball demise...
Paintball will always be in my blood and writing for me is an addiction. The two will continue to collide, just not nearly as much as in the past. Thank you to the many who dropped a note wondering where I've been. Your care and kindness is what makes the paintball community a great place to be a part of.
9 comments:
Glad to see you're alive and kicking. I'm currently building a house myself, so I know how busy you are.
Good for you Mick. We will all be here when you have time. It's good to take a break from paintball sometimes. Heck, even I don't always sleep with my marker under the pillow.
Congratulations on the beautiful woman and house ;-)
Maybe your daughter wants to post to the blog once in a while??
A woman!! You are so screwed! j/k LOL
Sincerely though, congratulations of finding a companion. That is awesome. Of course you can't sleep behind the counter at the shop unless you get into trouble. hehe
You do realize that there are enough of us that know something about construction to have one heck of a house raising over a weekend if you just got the materials and gave the word.
Let us know.
glad to have you back....
Glad that all is well. I was starting to worry about you - and miss the grumpy posts!
~Kim
Your too mean and grumpy to fade away into nothingness. Besides, you are looking as good as you did 18 years ago. I don't know how you do it, but keep it up. The Wife and I are happy to hear that life has been doing well for you. I still remember the days of a 55 gallon drum over a fire with boiling water in it, and clean markers going back into the back of that S-10 of yours. We love you Mick, always will.
Thanks for all the funny and thoughtful blogs you've given me to read. Also, thanks to Tinker for originally introducing me to this blog through the Lapco forums.
You rock Mick, may whatever endeavors you take on from here out work out great for you.
Give us an update. How is the house coming. What's up!!!
I know the feeling. Three kids, a wife, at times just disappear from my friends.
Post a Comment