Yup. 2019. Where did the mean and grumpy field and pro-shop owner go? I'm still right here. Not a field or pro-shop owner anymore, unless you count the telephone poles still standing with netting flapping in the air. The woods fields are still intact but are in need of repair. The Fort is in tatters, haunted by newbies who lost their paintball innocence to unforgiving "pros".



I still get my hackles up when people say, "Hey you had a good run (19 years). To bad you couldn't hang."



I could have hung. I shut it down voluntarily.



But it wasn't fun anymore.



The gun shed still echos with chrono shots and the sound of young refs ready to take on the day. I miss a lot about paintball. Some great young people passed through here and have become fine young men and women.



I don't miss the demanding customers, the politics of paintball or the idiotsyncrosies (sic) of owning a business. I don't miss the knot in my stomach that came from worrying about the one errant paintball that could have shut me down.



I'm still here. And hanging, thank you very much.





